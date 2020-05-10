Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 1,298,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.