Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.78. 224,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,726. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.