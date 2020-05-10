Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after buying an additional 234,212 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 95,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 224,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,726. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.