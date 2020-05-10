Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,866,000 after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. 3,647,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.