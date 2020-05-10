Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,418 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,795. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

