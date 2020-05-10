Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. 2,083,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

