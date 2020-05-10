Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.14.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.53.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

