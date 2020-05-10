Verso (NYSE:VRS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

VRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Verso alerts:

NYSE:VRS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,506. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.