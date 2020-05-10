VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 2,016,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.