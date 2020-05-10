Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VST. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 2,831,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

