Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $129.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. 1,210,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

