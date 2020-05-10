Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 26,757 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.50. 1,021,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

