Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,089. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

