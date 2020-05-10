Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,704 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,679. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

