Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $419,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Stryker by 262.7% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 50,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

SYK traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

