Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 618.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,881,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after buying an additional 3,004,389 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after buying an additional 1,766,598 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,103,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,632,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

