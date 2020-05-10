Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

CPB stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. 1,182,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,722. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

