Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.