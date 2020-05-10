Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,445,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

