Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $807,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.23. 3,941,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

