Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.23. 4,209,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.