Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

