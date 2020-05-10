Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232,093 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 257,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 12,044,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

