Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $546,892,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after buying an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 6,580,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

