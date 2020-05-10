Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 174,678 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3,957.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,678 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,986,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.