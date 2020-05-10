Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Progressive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,319. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

