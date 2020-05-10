Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 420 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

NVDA traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,497,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.