Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $63.39. 5,220,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.