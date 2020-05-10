Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 312,734 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,734 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,612,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

