Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,521,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

