Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.00. 3,196,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The stock has a market cap of $272.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

