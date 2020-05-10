Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 753 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 12,979,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

