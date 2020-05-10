Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 85 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. 765,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

