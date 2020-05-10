Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

