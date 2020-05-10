Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $135.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on W. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Shares of W stock traded up $11.16 on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

