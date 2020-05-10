Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $11.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 138,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

