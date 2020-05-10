Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $10.09 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

