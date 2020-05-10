Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $34.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,744. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after buying an additional 907,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after buying an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.