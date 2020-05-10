Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of WH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 1,363,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

