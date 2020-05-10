Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of XPER traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 553,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,918. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $795.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 368,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xperi by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

