XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Loop Capital

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NYSE XPO opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after acquiring an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,060,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

