Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

