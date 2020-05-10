Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of BLDP remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,687,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

