Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

BKCC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 497,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

