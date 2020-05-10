Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.58 Million

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report $356.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $376.30 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $410.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 463,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

