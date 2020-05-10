Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $2.27. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $12,781,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,623,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 58,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

