Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $2.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $6.69 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $115.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,808. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $725.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

