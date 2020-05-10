Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 297,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

