Zacks: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.75) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Passage Bio an industry rank of 11 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 13,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($3.58). On average, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

