ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.35, 1,221,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 957,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Northland Securities reduced their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The company has a market cap of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ZIX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,784,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

